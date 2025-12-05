Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, NOG, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 53,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 6,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) options are showing a volume of 14,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 549,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 37,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

