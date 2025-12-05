Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, NOG, INTC

Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) options are showing a volume of 14,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 549,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 37,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
