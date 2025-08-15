Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, MU, EXE

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 123,522 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 19,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,900 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
