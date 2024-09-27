Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, IBRX, UDMY

ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) saw options trading volume of 13,107 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,600 underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Udemy Inc (Symbol: UDMY) options are showing a volume of 3,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of UDMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,500 underlying shares of UDMY. Below is a chart showing UDMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, IBRX options, or UDMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
