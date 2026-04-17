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TGT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, GM, WMT

April 17, 2026 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 24,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 31,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 81,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 21,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GM options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YOKE
 Contrarian Outlook

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YOKE-> Contrarian Outlook-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
GM
WMT

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