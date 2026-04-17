Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, GM, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 24,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 31,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 81,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 21,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GM options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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