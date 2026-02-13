Markets
TGT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, GE, HIMS

February 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 28,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 28,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 132,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 15,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GE options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding WAIR
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BUFB
 DoorDash DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding WAIR-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BUFB-> DoorDash DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
GE
HIMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.