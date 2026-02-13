Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, GE, HIMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 28,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 28,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 132,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 15,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GE options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

