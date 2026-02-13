Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, GE, HIMS

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 28,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 132,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 15,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
