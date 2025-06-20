Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDS, HIMS, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), where a total of 4,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 755,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 243,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 18,095 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDS options, HIMS options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

