Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDS, HIMS, MDB

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 243,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 18,095 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
