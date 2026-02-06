Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, CAH, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 33,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 23,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 8,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,400 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 4,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, CAH options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

