Markets
TDOC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, CAH, STNG

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 33,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 23,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 8,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,400 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 4,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, CAH options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 FACA shares outstanding history
 PFE Next Earnings Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> FACA shares outstanding history-> PFE Next Earnings Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDOC
CAH
STNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.