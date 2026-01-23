Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TAP, LRCX, XYZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total of 33,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.8% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 16,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 110,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 40,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 47,355 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 9,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TAP options, LRCX options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.