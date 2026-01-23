Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TAP, LRCX, XYZ

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 110,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 40,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 47,355 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 9,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TAP options, LRCX options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Financial Shares
AIRO Videos
EQX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.