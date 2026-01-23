Markets
TAP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TAP, LRCX, XYZ

January 23, 2026 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total of 33,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.8% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 16,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 110,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 40,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 47,355 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 9,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TAP options, LRCX options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Financial Shares
 AIRO Videos
 EQX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Financial Shares-> AIRO Videos-> EQX Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAP
LRCX
XYZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.