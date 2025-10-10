Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TALK, HUT, MCD

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Talkspace Inc (Symbol: TALK), where a total of 11,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of TALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,800 underlying shares of TALK. Below is a chart showing TALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 67,304 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 28,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

