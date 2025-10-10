Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TALK, HUT, MCD

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 67,304 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 28,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TALK options, HUT options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
