Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SUM, DJT, WSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), where a total volume of 17,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 425,194 contracts, representing approximately 42.5 million underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 23,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SUM options, DJT options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.