Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SUM, DJT, WSC

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 425,194 contracts, representing approximately 42.5 million underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 23,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SUM options, DJT options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GLAD Dividend Growth Rate
CNTX YTD Return
LSCC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.