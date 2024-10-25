News & Insights

Markets
SUM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SUM, DJT, WSC

October 25, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), where a total volume of 17,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 425,194 contracts, representing approximately 42.5 million underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 23,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SUM options, DJT options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GLAD Dividend Growth Rate
 CNTX YTD Return
 LSCC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUM
DJT
WSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.