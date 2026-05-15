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SSTI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSTI, HG, ACMR

May 15, 2026 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoundThinking Inc (Symbol: SSTI), where a total of 1,216 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.8% of SSTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of SSTI. Below is a chart showing SSTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (Symbol: HG) options are showing a volume of 6,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of HG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of HG. Below is a chart showing HG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 18,295 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.3% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SSTI options, HG options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization
 SPXE Videos
 Cheap Shares To Watch

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SSTI
HG
ACMR

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