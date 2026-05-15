Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSTI, HG, ACMR

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (Symbol: HG) options are showing a volume of 6,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of HG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of HG. Below is a chart showing HG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 18,295 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.3% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SSTI options, HG options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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