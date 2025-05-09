Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOUN, DAL, PENN

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 50,320 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 16,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 11,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOUN options, DAL options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings Surprises
GFAI Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGOV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.