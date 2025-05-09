Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOUN, DAL, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN), where a total of 92,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 10,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 50,320 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 16,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 11,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOUN options, DAL options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.