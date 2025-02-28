Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOUN, BBY, DAKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN), where a total volume of 222,339 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 13,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 12,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) options are showing a volume of 1,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

