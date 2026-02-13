Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SO, STZ, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Company (Symbol: SO), where a total volume of 33,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 10,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 12,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 42,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

