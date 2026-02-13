Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SO, STZ, V

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 12,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 42,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SO options, STZ options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Analyst Actions
HFWA shares outstanding history
OLP market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.