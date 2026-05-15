Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNDK, SNOW, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total volume of 192,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.8% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 8,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 79,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 207,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, SNOW options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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