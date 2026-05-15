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SNDK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNDK, SNOW, GOOG

May 15, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total volume of 192,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.8% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 79,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 207,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, SNOW options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Dividend Stock List
 SRMC Insider Buying
 Low PE Ratios

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Dividend Stock List-> SRMC Insider Buying-> Low PE Ratios-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK
SNOW
GOOG

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