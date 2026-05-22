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SMCI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, SWKS, HPQ

May 22, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 341,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 28,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 44,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 110,897 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, SWKS options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Materials Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBB
 Cheap Stocks Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Dividend Stock List-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBB-> Cheap Stocks Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
SWKS
HPQ

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