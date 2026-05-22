Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, SWKS, HPQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 341,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 28,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 44,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 110,897 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, SWKS options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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