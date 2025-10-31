Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, LULU, CBOE

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 25,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,839 contracts, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, LULU options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
