SMCI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, LULU, CBOE

October 31, 2025 — 01:41 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 200,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 23,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 25,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,839 contracts, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, LULU options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

