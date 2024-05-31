Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIX, AMZN, NVRO

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 664,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 45,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 8,464 contracts, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares or approximately 143.1% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
