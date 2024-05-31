Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIX, AMZN, NVRO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total of 20,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.2% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 969,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 664,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 45,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 8,464 contracts, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares or approximately 143.1% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

