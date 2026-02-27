Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIRI, RKLB, SLS

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 142,297 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 7,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) options are showing a volume of 42,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 16,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
