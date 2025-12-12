Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SHOO, IIPR, LDOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 20,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 220% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 920,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 9,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 980,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 4,245 contracts, representing approximately 424,500 underlying shares or approximately 146% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) saw options trading volume of 7,979 contracts, representing approximately 797,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

