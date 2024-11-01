Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SG, TNK, ZTS

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 1,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) options are showing a volume of 9,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
