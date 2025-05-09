Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SG, GOGO, CHGG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total of 46,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 10,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 11,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.3% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 14,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

