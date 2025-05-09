Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SG, GOGO, CHGG

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 11,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.3% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 14,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:
