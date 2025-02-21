Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SFM, PFE, FBRT

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 330,066 contracts, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 58,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) saw options trading volume of 3,025 contracts, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of FBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FBRT. Below is a chart showing FBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SFM options, PFE options, or FBRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
