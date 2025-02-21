Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SFM, PFE, FBRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), where a total of 13,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 330,066 contracts, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 58,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) saw options trading volume of 3,025 contracts, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of FBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FBRT. Below is a chart showing FBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

