Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCVL, GME, SLNO

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 121,287 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 133.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 10,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCVL options, GME options, or SLNO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
Molson Coors Beverage DMA
TBT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.