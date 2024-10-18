Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCVL, GME, SLNO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL), where a total volume of 5,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 507,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.7% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 121,287 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 133.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 10,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCVL options, GME options, or SLNO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.