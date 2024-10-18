News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCVL, GME, SLNO

October 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL), where a total volume of 5,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 507,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.7% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 121,287 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 133.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 10,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCVL options, GME options, or SLNO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

