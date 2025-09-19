Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, AXP, KVUE

September 19, 2025 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 39,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 10,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 114,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, AXP options, or KVUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SGRY Options Chain
 TIGR Average Annual Return
 RLH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SGRY Options Chain-> TIGR Average Annual Return-> RLH Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
AXP
KVUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.