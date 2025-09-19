Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, AXP, KVUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 39,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 10,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 114,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, AXP options, or KVUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

