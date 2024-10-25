Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, ORCL, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM), where a total of 2,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 501,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 25,957 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 18,067 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RYAM options, ORCL options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

