Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, ORCL, GE

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 25,957 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 18,067 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RYAM options, ORCL options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding DMRC
Funds Holding FEAC
SDGR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.