Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RXRX, NKE, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX), where a total volume of 98,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 28,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 67,450 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 7,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 109,462 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 15,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

