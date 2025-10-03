Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RUM, TPB, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM), where a total volume of 40,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.7% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 3,862 contracts, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,000 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 156,646 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 17,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUM options, TPB options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

