Markets
RUM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RUM, TPB, MP

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM), where a total volume of 40,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.7% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 3,862 contracts, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,000 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 156,646 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 17,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RUM options, TPB options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TBHC Past Earnings
 Funds Holding DMB
 HBAN YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TBHC Past Earnings-> Funds Holding DMB-> HBAN YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RUM
TPB
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.