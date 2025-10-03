Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RUM, TPB, MP

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 3,862 contracts, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,000 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 156,646 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 17,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
