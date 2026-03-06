Markets
RIVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIVN, RRC, ALB

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 143,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 15, 2028, with 19,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) saw options trading volume of 14,052 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 10,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, RRC options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

