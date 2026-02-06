Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIVN, GLW, HE

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 38,607 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 14,284 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
