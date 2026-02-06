Markets
RIVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIVN, GLW, HE

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 119,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 14,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 38,607 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 14,284 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, GLW options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding HBDC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AQGX
 Funds Holding SPTK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding HBDC-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AQGX-> Funds Holding SPTK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
GLW
HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.