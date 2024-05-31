Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, LFST, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 81,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 9,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,300 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST) saw options trading volume of 10,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,500 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,991 contracts, representing approximately 399,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

