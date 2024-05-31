News & Insights

Markets
RIOT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, LFST, GNRC

May 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 81,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 9,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,300 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST) saw options trading volume of 10,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,500 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,991 contracts, representing approximately 399,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, LFST options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa
 Institutional Holders of VLLV
 ICD shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIOT
LFST
GNRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.