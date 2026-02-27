Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RH, UAL, CLOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 5,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 549,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 32,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) saw options trading volume of 31,299 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,900 underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, UAL options, or CLOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

