Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RH, UAL, CLOV

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 32,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) saw options trading volume of 31,299 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,900 underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.