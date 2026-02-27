Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RH, UAL, CLOV

February 27, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 5,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 549,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 32,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) saw options trading volume of 31,299 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,900 underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
