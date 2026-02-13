Markets
RH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RH, FSLR, CART

February 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 6,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 870,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 16,527 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 36,382 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 9,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 980,100 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

