Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: REAL, TPB, MPT

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 1,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT) options are showing a volume of 32,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 12,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
