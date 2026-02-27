Markets
REAL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: REAL, TPB, MPT

February 27, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL), where a total of 16,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,600 underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 1,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT) options are showing a volume of 32,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 12,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

