Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, X, PCH

May 09, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 34,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 23,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) saw options trading volume of 2,578 contracts, representing approximately 257,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of PCH. Below is a chart showing PCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

