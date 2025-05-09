Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, X, PCH

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 23,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) saw options trading volume of 2,578 contracts, representing approximately 257,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of PCH. Below is a chart showing PCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
