Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, PYPL, FNKO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 35,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 8,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 63,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) saw options trading volume of 2,635 contracts, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

