Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, PYPL, FNKO

October 04, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 35,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 63,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) saw options trading volume of 2,635 contracts, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, PYPL options, or FNKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
