Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, CVX, SDRL

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 27,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) options are showing a volume of 3,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, CVX options, or SDRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
