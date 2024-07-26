Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, CVX, SDRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 21,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 27,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) options are showing a volume of 3,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

