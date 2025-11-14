Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: R, WHR, JPM

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 13,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 64,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
