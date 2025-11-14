Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: R, WHR, JPM

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total of 4,375 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 437,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.3% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month of 479,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 13,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 64,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for R options, WHR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

