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QCOM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CSX, COHR

May 29, 2026 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 137,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) options are showing a volume of 50,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 45,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 25,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, CSX options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further QCOM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

QCOM
CSX
COHR

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