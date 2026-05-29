Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CSX, COHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 137,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 13,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) options are showing a volume of 50,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 45,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 25,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, CSX options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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