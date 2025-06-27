Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, FNKO, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 62,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 10,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) options are showing a volume of 7,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 245,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 35,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, FNKO options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.