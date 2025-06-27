Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, FNKO, RIOT

Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) options are showing a volume of 7,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 245,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 35,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
