Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, FNKO, RIOT

June 27, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 62,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) options are showing a volume of 7,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 245,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 35,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, FNKO options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
