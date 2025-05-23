Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, DKS, XPER

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xperi Inc (Symbol: XPER) options are showing a volume of 1,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of XPER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of XPER. Below is a chart showing XPER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DKS options, or XPER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
VTR 13F Filers
KeyCorp DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.