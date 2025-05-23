Markets
PYPL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, DKS, XPER

May 23, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 41,103 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Xperi Inc (Symbol: XPER) options are showing a volume of 1,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of XPER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of XPER. Below is a chart showing XPER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DKS options, or XPER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 VTR 13F Filers
 KeyCorp DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> VTR 13F Filers-> KeyCorp DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
DKS
XPER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.