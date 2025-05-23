Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, DKS, XPER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 41,103 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 5,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xperi Inc (Symbol: XPER) options are showing a volume of 1,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of XPER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of XPER. Below is a chart showing XPER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

