Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PSKY, NKE, PFE

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 52,695 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 176,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 34,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSKY options, NKE options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
