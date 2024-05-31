Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRKS, ETSY, SPOT

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 8,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,695 contracts, representing approximately 869,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRKS options, ETSY options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
