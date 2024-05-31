News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRKS, ETSY, SPOT

May 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parks & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PRKS), where a total of 7,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 710,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80% of PRKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 887,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares of PRKS. Below is a chart showing PRKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 8,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,695 contracts, representing approximately 869,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRKS options, ETSY options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

