Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRGS, PSFE, LULU

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) options are showing a volume of 5,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 55,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRGS options, PSFE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Trucking Dividend Stocks
OTTR Stock Predictions
NML Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.