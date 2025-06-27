Markets
PRGS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRGS, PSFE, LULU

June 27, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), where a total volume of 5,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 597,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) options are showing a volume of 5,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 55,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRGS options, PSFE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Trucking Dividend Stocks
 OTTR Stock Predictions
 NML Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Trucking Dividend Stocks-> OTTR Stock Predictions-> NML Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRGS
PSFE
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.