Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRGS, PSFE, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), where a total volume of 5,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 597,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) options are showing a volume of 5,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 55,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

