Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PODD, DELL, AI

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 47,912 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 13,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
