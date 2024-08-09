Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PODD, DELL, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total of 3,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 720,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 47,912 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 13,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PODD options, DELL options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.