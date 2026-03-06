Markets
PLTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, SMCI, FDX

March 06, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 517,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 55,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 202,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 21,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, SMCI options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SCH Videos
 MR Insider Buying
 Funds Holding AJAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SCH Videos-> MR Insider Buying-> Funds Holding AJAX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
SMCI
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.