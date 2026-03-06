Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, SMCI, FDX

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 202,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 21,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
