Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, SMCI, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 517,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 55,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 202,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 21,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

