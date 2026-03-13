Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, PAR, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 579,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 52,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) saw options trading volume of 16,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 510,352 contracts, representing approximately 51.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 31,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, PAR options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.