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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, PAR, AMZN

March 13, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 579,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 52,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) saw options trading volume of 16,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 510,352 contracts, representing approximately 51.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 31,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, PAR options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PRAX Videos
 Institutional Holders of XRPT
 NATI Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PRAX Videos-> Institutional Holders of XRPT-> NATI Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
PAR
AMZN

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