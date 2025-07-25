Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, GEV, AAPL

July 25, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 908,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 137,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 42,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 461,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 102,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, GEV options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

