Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, GEV, AAPL

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 42,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 461,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 102,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, GEV options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
