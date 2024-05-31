News & Insights

Markets
PLTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, CHTR, IMVT

May 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 266,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 32,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 5,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, CHTR options, or IMVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of IAE
 ANIK Average Annual Return
 NAVG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
CHTR
IMVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.