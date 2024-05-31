Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, CHTR, IMVT

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 5,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, CHTR options, or IMVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
