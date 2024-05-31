Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, CHTR, IMVT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 266,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 32,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 5,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, CHTR options, or IMVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.