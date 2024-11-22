Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PG, APLT, BPMC

Applied Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APLT) options are showing a volume of 12,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of APLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of APLT. Below is a chart showing APLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 5,141 contracts, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
