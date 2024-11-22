News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PG, APLT, BPMC

November 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 48,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 11,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APLT) options are showing a volume of 12,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of APLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of APLT. Below is a chart showing APLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 5,141 contracts, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, APLT options, or BPMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
