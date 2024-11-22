Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PG, APLT, BPMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 48,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 11,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APLT) options are showing a volume of 12,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of APLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of APLT. Below is a chart showing APLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 5,141 contracts, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, APLT options, or BPMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.